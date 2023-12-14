James Canepa to lead Ohio Division of Cannabis Control

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Commerce has announced that James Canepa will be the first Superintendent of the Division of Cannabis Control.

The Department of Commerce says the Division is poised to ensure the safety and regulation of both medical and non-medical cannabis, which is now legal for consumers to possess in Ohio.

“Jim’s proven leadership and innovative approach make him the perfect choice to navigate this new area of retail and regulatory responsibility,” said Sherry Maxfield, director of of the Ohio Department of Commerce. “His diverse experience and impressive regulatory credentials will be instrumental in developing a non-medical cannabis program that aligns with the expectations of Ohioans.”

According to the Department, Canepa has served six years as the Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control and provided oversight for Ohio Liquor. Under his recent leadership, the Department modernized the state’s liquor inventory control system and introduced retail innovations such as barrel programs and bottle lotteries.

Canepa and the Division of Liquor Control team have received numerous accolades for their work. OHLQ was named by Stateways Magazine as “Best Off-Premise Program” and “Best Consumer Education Program” in 2023, “Best Licensee Education Program” and “Best Trade Partnership Program” in 2022. The program was also recognized as a “Top 100 Retailer” by Beverage Dynamics in 2022 and 2023.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to implement a first-of-its-kind program for the state in a safe, responsible and efficient way,” said Canepa. “I’ve been fortunate to spend years working within both law enforcement and the retail industry. Both experiences will be central to the work that has already begun in this area inside the Department of Commerce.”

Canepa received his Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Canepa’s new role will be effective on Jan. 1.

According to the Department of Commerce, Greg McIlvaine, who has served as Policy Director for the Medical Marijuana Control Program for the past four years, will assume a leadership role within the Division of Cannabis Control.

“Greg’s exceptional performance in his current role and his transition into another leadership position will help us develop a new division that Ohioans understand and trust,” said Maxfield.

Deputy Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control, Paul Kulwinski, will serve as the interim superintendent of that division.

