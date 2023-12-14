13abc Marketplace
Man accused of setting fire at Downtown Kroger, fire officials say

Cincinnati Fire investigators say a fire was intentionally set in the aisle at the Downtown...
Cincinnati Fire investigators say a fire was intentionally set in the aisle at the Downtown Kroger on Court Street.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is facing charges following an arson fire Wednesday night at the Downtown Kroger, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Fire department crews responded to 100 East Court Street around 8:50 p.m

A news release says the fire was intentionally set in an aisle at Kroger.

The Cincinnati Fire Investigation Unit made one arrest in connection with the fire.

Scott Day, 43, was charged with three counts of aggravated arson, according to the news release.

No word on why Day allegedly started the fire.

