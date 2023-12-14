Metroparks Toledo introduces new K9 Ranger

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo announced on Thursday that there is a new addition to the Ranger Department.

Meet Ranger Timber, a 12-week-old Goldador who is the first K9 at Metroparks Toledo.

Timber will be trained to assist with officer wellness and public outreach and will be available to Rangers and staff at the park system, as well as other agencies during critical incidents.

According to Metroparks Toledo, Timber will be on patrol with Ranger Makras starting this summer following wellness therapy training.

