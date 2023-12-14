13abc Marketplace
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law

Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year without agreeing on what to change.
By WTVG Staff and Josh Croup
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It has been almost a week since the law legalizing recreational marijuana in Ohio went into effect. In that time, some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but now they are about to go home for the year without agreeing on what to change.

The governor and Senate Republicans were driving the calls for change. They wanted to reduce how many plants people could grow at home, increase taxes and reduce legal THC amounts.

They also hoped to allow medical dispensaries to sell to anyone over the age of 21 as a way to get ahead of black market sales. But, the House Speaker said this week the House will not be voting to agree with the Senate’s proposal.

House members have been much more resistant to drastically changing the law that voters approved.

The Republican leading the House efforts to make changes said they are more concerned with how the law gets implemented.

“There’s a lot of implementation issues, rules that will go through the Department of Commerce that the legislature in this chamber, I think would like to have some input in or around the safety of the children, the exposure to secondhand smoke stuff. That’s consistent with what the voters voted on,” Rep. Jamie Callender of Concord said.

The state still has nine months to create and debate the rules for selling recreational marijuana. So for now, the law remains unchanged. As things stand, it is legal to have it and grow it but not buy it.

