Owens Community College starts new Jill of All Trades program

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College is working to expand the trade field by encouraging young women to explore their options through a new program.

Owens Community College hosted its first Jill of All Trades event Wednesday, giving high school-aged girls a chance to experience different trades.

“We know that there’s disproportionately fewer women we know that there are many people that are retiring from the trades and this provides an opportunity really for partnership,” Owens Community College President, Dr. Dione Somerville said.

Kenya Ishmael is a sophomore at Penta who said she is leaning toward physical therapy as a career choice. But after first-hand experience, she was given through Jill of All Trades, she is not so sure.

“Now being here seeing robotics seeing the different things has me like, ok, now I know a little more about this than just like a little Google search and article reading,” Ishmael said.

