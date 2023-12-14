Penta improvement plans for adult training programs moving forward

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Improvement plans for adult training programs at Penta Career Center are moving forward following an agreement made at a meeting on Wednesday.

During a meeting on Dec. 13, the Penta Career Center Board of Education approved an agreement with Kleinfelder Architecture Inc., of Bowling Green, for design professional services for the new E-mobility lab and the Student Commons addition portions of the school’s Capital Improvement Projects, which were announced earlier this year.

According to PCC, the cost of the E-mobility lab will be, at most, $454,635 and the cost of the Student Commons addition will be, at most, $410,519. In November, Penta was awarded a $2.4 million grant from the State of Ohio through the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation to assist in constructing the new E-mobility flexible lab space to be located on the main campus.

The Board also awarded a contract for preconstruction services to Rudolph Libbe Inc. who will serve as the construction manager at risk.

PCC says two additional contracts were awarded. The first of the two was awarded to Van Tassel Construction, for the amount of $1,766,300, to renovate the 16,000 square-foot building located at 1205 Corporate Drive in Holland.

In May, the Board approved the purchase of the building for regional programming for residents in the northwestern portion of the Penta school district. The building will undergo remodeling to create lab and classroom space for primarily adult training programs. According to PCC, the goal is to have the remodeling completed by the fall of 2024.

The other contract was awarded to Comte Construction, for the amount of $753,000, for renovations to the main campus Cosmetology lab. This will include space upgrades, re-design of the customer service entry way, ventilation improvements, new furnishings and new flooring.

