LIVE CAM: Hazardous material semi crash closes Ramp to I-280 S from I-75 S

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South is closed Thursday afternoon for a semi rollover crash involving potentially hazardous material, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFRD said the trailer’s contents were considered hazardous and the Hazmat Team is there evaluating the situation and working to contain leaking product.

Use another route and expect backups. Officials have not disclosed what the potentially hazardous material is and it’s unclear at this time how long it will take to clear the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Dec. 14, 2023 I-75 crash (WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.