Salvation Army to match cash donations on Saturday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio is encouraging the public to donate to its Red Kettle campaign. The organization says cash donations made on Saturday, Dec. 16, will be matched.

Virtual donations are accepted at the link here. The Salvation Army is looking to raise $20,000 in Toledo.

“By giving to The Salvation Army, you can help families in your community during the holidays and beyond. So you can put Christmas dinner on the table today and provide food, shelter, and much-needed support all year long,” the Salvation Army website read.

Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the link here and find information on starting your own kettle at the link here.

