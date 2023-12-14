13abc Marketplace
Sylvania business forced to close during busiest time of year after bathroom floods store

A business in Sylvania was forced to close after a pipe in the bathroom burst and flooded the store.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A small Sylvania business was forced to close unexpectedly this week after a pipe in the bathroom exploded and flooded the store.

Now, neighboring stores on Main Street are stepping up to help the owners of “Hip to the Groove”.

“You see things that you love, we love our store and customers were trying to come in and it was a little devastating I’m not going to lie.” said co-owner Lori Colenzo.

Not only did she have to close the boutique during the holiday season, but the water ruined hundreds of dollars in merchandise.

The salon next door is displaying some “Hip to the Groove” merchandise, and the owner of Fuller Art House, Dani Fuller, is also helping in any way she can.

“To lose out on an opportunity for the holidays to be selling all of your stuff, it can be very devastating for any business,” said Fuller.

Colenzo says she is staying positive though, urging customers to shop online and to buy gift cards for when they do open again. Click here for the website.

The timeline for the re-opening is still unknown.

Click here to shop all small businesses in downtown Sylvania.

