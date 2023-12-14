13abc Marketplace
Toledo man charged in apartment complex shooting pleads not guilty

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man charged in an apartment complex shooting that left multiple people injured, including a child, has pleaded not guilty.

Kayvion Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper discharge of a firearm in the October shooting at the Weiler Homes. Police at the scene told 13 Action News four people were hurt in the shooting, including a 12-year-old.

The police affidavits allege Estis got into a physical fight with one of the shooting victims then fired numerous bullets into a courtyard full of people. Toledo Police officials said at the time a 12-year-old, a 24-year-old, a 32-year-old, and a 41-year old were shot. The 32-year-old suffered critical injuries while the other three were stable, police said in October.

Estis was arrested on Nov. 29 and released the following day when he posted bond. A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted him on Dec. 4. He’s due back in court for his pretrial on Jan. 10.

