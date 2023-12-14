TPD: All county libraries searched after false bomb report

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a false report of a bomb at Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries.

TPD records say all public libraries in the county were checked for any suspicious devices Wednesday afternoon after the Main Library in the 300 block of N. Michigan received a “possible threat” through a chat portal. Police say an unknown visitor said there was a bomb in the bathroom. Officials determined the threat was false.

Authorities opened an investigation that is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

