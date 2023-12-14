13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD: All county libraries searched after false bomb report

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a false report of a bomb at Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries.

TPD records say all public libraries in the county were checked for any suspicious devices Wednesday afternoon after the Main Library in the 300 block of N. Michigan received a “possible threat” through a chat portal. Police say an unknown visitor said there was a bomb in the bathroom. Officials determined the threat was false.

Authorities opened an investigation that is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Toledo Assembly Complex
Up to 1200 layoffs expected at Toledo Assembly Complex, Stellantis says
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Car crashed on S. Summit Street
Driver ejected from car, dies following crash on Summit Street after police chase
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio Senate approves bill with changes to legal recreational marijuana law

Latest News

Applications opened on Dec. 13 and will close on Jan. 7.
Become an Eclipse Ambassador with Imagination Station
Joshua Leasure, 37, is facing a series of charges for allegedly leading more than 20 TPD...
Man accused of leading TPD on nearly hour-long police chase pleads not guilty
A mild Friday in the works, followed by clouds returning with scattered showers this weekend....
12/14: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Kayvion Deon Estis, 18, is facing three counts of felonious assault and two counts of improper...
Toledo man charged in apartment complex shooting pleads not guilty