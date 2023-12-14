13abc Marketplace
Two Tecumseh schools to shut down after current school year

As part of a reconfiguration of the district, two Tecumseh schools will close down after the school year.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mich. - As part of a reconfiguration plan for the discount, two Tecumseh Public Schools buildings will close down after the current school year.

According to a press release from Tecumseh Public Schools, the decision was made at the board meeting Monday. Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center and Patterson Intermediate Learning Center will both close next school year.

So why the move? Officials say it’s to optimize resources and enhance the educational experience for students. Closing the two elementary buildings will relocate third- and fourth-grade students to new facilities.

Sutton Early Learning Center and Tecumseh Acres Early Learning Center will house young fives to third grade, and Tecumseh Middle School will house fourth to eighth grade. Tecumseh High School will remain the same.

“These are difficult decisions. Until we can get all K-4 programming under one roof, this plan gives us the best chance to operate efficiently,” the superintendent said in a press release.

So how much money will this move save? Officials say it could exceed $1.8 million.

