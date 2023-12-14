Woman told police she’s ‘not sorry for shooting’ ex in testicle, detective testifies

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Video captured the moment Tonya Nester pointed a revolver at her ex-boyfriend and then shot him in the testicle, a Hamilton police detective revealed in court Thursday.

Nester, 36, had a small outburst during the detective’s testimony. She objected to the description of her statement to police once she was under arrest.

“She stated that she is not sorry for shooting him and he is not a good man,” Detective Brittany Sorrell said under oath.

“That is not what I said,” Nester snapped.

Here are other new details police released in the case:

Nester told detectives she found the gun but couldn’t remember where. Investigators ran the gun but it didn’t come back as one reported stolen.

Previous police calls for service to the address on Shuler Avenue where she is accused of shooting her ex, Charlie Glenn, show Nestor listed as the victim of domestic violence, according to her defense attorney.

There’s been at least one call where Nestor was the victim, police confirmed.

Nester and Glenn were making plans to leave to go get breakfast when the shooting occurred.

Hamilton Municipal Court Judge Dan Gattermeier determined there was enough probable cause to bind the case over to a Butler County grand jury for possible indictment.

Nester is held on a $100,000 bond at the Butler County Jail.

She is charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Her ex-boyfriend told FOX19 NOW last week he has no hard feelings toward her and still loves her.

Nester, he explained, is taking medication for a mental disability.

He said he didn’t want an apology and declared his love for her.

“I still to this day love her, and if she ever gets better, well...” he said and then shrugged and smiled.

Glenn was up and around walking, albeit very slowly, outside his Shuler Avenue house after he was released from the hospital.

He said she asked him to take a walk on the morning of Dec. 7 when he realized she had a pistol.

“She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me” he recalled.

Despite being hurt, he managed to wrestle the gun away from her while his family called 911, according to police.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” Glenn told FOX19 NOW. “One of my family members called the 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

Nester ran off but police caught up with her about 45 minutes later and arrested her at a house on Caldwell Street a half mile away.

A friend and neighbor of Glenn’s, Paul Carpenter, rushed over to his buddy’s house after hearing the gunshot.

“You better watch what girls you pick, man, because you get your nuts shot in and it ain’t good,” Carpenter told FOX19 NOW.

