Woodward students, S.T.A.R.S collecting donations for homeless forced to move

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo teens are partnering with a local organization to give back to the unhoused in the community.

Students at Woodward High School are working with the S.T.A.R.S foundation, collecting clothes and goods for the homeless who were pushed out of their camp near the Market on the Green.

Organizers say they hope to get the people’s items that were lost when they were forced out.

“Because I believe that they are human beings and they deserve the same rights that I do. Just because I’m not homeless doesn’t mean they are anything less. And I’m glad these kids wanna do that. That shows me that goodness is instilled in these kids too,” S.T.A.R.S executive director, EleSondra DeRomano said.

They are taking clothing along with blankets, tents and canopies. The volunteers plan to hand the items out on Feb. 22. If you would like to donate, click here.

