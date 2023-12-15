13abc Marketplace
12/15: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Weekend showers; breezy with dropping temps Monday
Mid-weekend showers will lead into a colder and breezy start to next week. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s been an abnormally sunny week for December, though things are returning to normal as clouds build in throughout the day with highs surging toward the mid-50s. Much of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, until rain wells up from the south from the late evening through early afternoon Sunday (up to 1/2″ expected). That weaker system will merge with a powerful one running up the Eastern Seaboard, and we’ll feel the effects from that low pressure as wind gusts up to 35mph Monday, drawing colder air in quickly from the west and leading to some wet snowflakes through early Tuesday (little to no accumulation expected at this time).

