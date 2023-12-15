13abc Marketplace
Body of airman killed in Osprey crash off coast of Japan returns home

People across western Massachusetts will gather for the homecoming of a fallen hero, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher. (Source: Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - People across western Massachusetts are gathering Friday night for the homecoming of a fallen hero, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher.

Galliher, 24, was one of eight crew members killed last month in an Osprey crash during a training mission off the coast of Japan.

Western Mass News reports the Pittsfield native will be returning to Westover Air Force Base on Friday to be welcomed home by Gov. Maura Healey, Rep. Richard Neal, military members and loved ones.

“His loss is going to be felt not only across the Berkshires but across America as well ... All indications are, after having talked with the family, that this was a valiant young man,” Neal said.

The Osprey crashed on Nov. 29 during a training mission in southwestern Japan while on its way to Okinawa.

Of the eight crew members, Galliher’s remains were the first to be found.

His family issued a statement earlier this month saying it was in mourning and asking for privacy and prayers.

U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher
U.S. Air Force SSgt. Jacob Galliher(Pittsfield Police)

“Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to so many. His short life touched and made better the lives of hundreds, if not thousands in Pittsfield, in this region and everywhere he served,” the family said. “Jacob lived to serve his family, his country and the people he loved.”

After Galliher’s body arrives at Westover, a procession will follow a route that was requested by his family to Pittsfield. From Chicopee, the procession will travel along the Mass. Pike to downtown Lee, then through downtown Lenox via Walker Street. It will continue to Pittsfield on Route 7 via South Street to Park Square, followed by a left onto West Street to Taconic High School, where Galliher graduated in 2017.

The procession will return to North Street and end at Dery Funeral Home on Bradford Street where the family will gather privately.

The procession includes only authorized personnel and invited guests.

People are encouraged to pay their respects along the procession route and police are welcoming people to join them starting at 5:15 p.m. in Lee and 5:45 p.m. in the Pittsfield area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Western Mass News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

