13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Cavs guard Darius Garland to miss several weeks with broken jaw suffered in Boston, AP source says

A person familiar with the injury tells The Associated Press that Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw in Thursday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and teammate Darius Garland, left, celebrate a...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and teammate Darius Garland, left, celebrate a basket by Mitchell in the first half of an In-Season Tournament NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By TOM WITHERS
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw when he collided with Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday night, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

Garland, who is averaging 20.7 points per game, is expected to miss several weeks, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the injury.

The Athletic was first to report Garland's injury.

Garland ran into the 7-foot-2 Porzingis in the third quarter of Cleveland's 116-107 loss. Garland crumpled to the floor and left for the locker room in obvious pain while holding his face. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Garland is in his fifth season with the Cavs and has developed into one of the NBA's best young guards.

Cleveland has had its fair share of injuries this season. Garland missed four games earlier this season with a neck issue, and the Cavs have been without forward Evan Mobley for four games with a knee injury.

The Cavs have dropped three straight games and are currently 13-12 and in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation...
EPA begins formal review of vinyl chloride, toxic chemical that burned in Ohio train derailment
FILE - Trucks and cars drive by a Pilot Travel Center sign displaying fuel prices, June 20,...
Berkshire can't use bribery allegations against Haslam in Pilot truck stop chain accounting dispute
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Browns lose another offensive tackle as Jedrick Wills Jr. has season-ending knee surgery
Ohioans woke up Thursday in a land of recreational marijuana limbo, in which adults can...
Adults can now legally possess and grow marijuana in Ohio — but there’s nowhere to buy it