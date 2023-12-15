13abc Marketplace
City of Toledo announces 2024 Tenant Tuesday

According to city officials, applications are open until the end of 2024.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and its partners announced the 2024 Tenant Tuesday Housing Clinics. The announcement comes after the overwhelming success of the pilot program.

Legal Aid of Western Ohio, the Fair Housing Center, Advocates for Basic Legal Equality, the Toledo Bar Association and the University of Toledo Law School Advocacy Clinic partnered with the City of Toledo to host community events aimed at providing legal assistance to tenants.

Attendees of Tenant Tuesday events will have the opportunity to meet with an attorney for about 20 minutes. The legal experts are there to provide guidance and support on multiple housing issues. The issues include but are not limited to; lease reviews, rent escrow, housing condition and landlord-related concerns.

Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their lease.

The 2024 dates and times are:

  • Jan. 23
  • April 30
  • July 23
  • Oct. 22

The first event is on Tuesday, Jan.23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. located at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library Main Library located at 325 N Michigan St. Prior registration is required. The deadline for registration for the January clinic is Jan. 9. The time and locations for the future clinics will be available shortly

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

