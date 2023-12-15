Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 15th, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halfway through the month of December and the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball takes us to key battles in the Catholic League, City League, and Northern Lakes League.

The top boys game features St. Francis at Central Catholic and the top girls game features Anthony Wayne at Whitmer.

Co-hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will highlight those games along with the others listed below. They’ll have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Francis at Central Catholic

Ann Arbor Huron at Bedford

Scott at Rogers

Maumee at Genoa

Waite at Start

Oak Harbor at Otsego

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anthony Wayne at Whitmer

Napoleon at Southview

Northview at Findlay

Springfield at Bowling Green

Huron at Edison

Perkins at Sandusky

St. Ursula at Perrysburg

