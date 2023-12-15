Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday - December 15th, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Halfway through the month of December and the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball takes us to key battles in the Catholic League, City League, and Northern Lakes League.
The top boys game features St. Francis at Central Catholic and the top girls game features Anthony Wayne at Whitmer.
Co-hosts Mark Kunz and Carley Ford will highlight those games along with the others listed below. They’ll have the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Francis at Central Catholic
Ann Arbor Huron at Bedford
Scott at Rogers
Maumee at Genoa
Waite at Start
Oak Harbor at Otsego
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anthony Wayne at Whitmer
Napoleon at Southview
Northview at Findlay
Springfield at Bowling Green
Huron at Edison
Perkins at Sandusky
St. Ursula at Perrysburg
