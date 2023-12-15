December 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 50s. Clouds are expected over the weekend with a high in the low 50s on Saturday. Rain is likely Saturday night and Sunday. 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch of rain is expected this weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. There is a chance of morning drizzle on Monday changing to a few afternoon flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. The morning will start off near 40 degrees and the afternoon will be in the middle 30s. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and colder with a high in the middle 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will bring some extra clouds with highs in the lower 40s. Late next week through Christmas Day looks mild with highs in the middle 40s to low 50s. There are some early indications that rain is possible on Christmas Day.

