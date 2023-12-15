Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Fremont police officer who was indicted on Monday for alleged sex crimes involving a minor has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, on Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on the following charges:

Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony

Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a fourth-degree felony

Three counts of Importuning, a fifth-degree felony

Two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony

One count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, fourth-degree felony

One count of Sexual Battery, a third-degree felony

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Roby in March after receiving reports that he was allegedly sending text messages to a minor.

According to the indictment, Roby allegedly solicited a minor, who was either 16 or 17-years-old, engaged in sexual conduct with the minor and either bought, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one if its participants.

On Dec. 14, Roby appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Roby was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.

Roby is scheduled to reappear in court on:

Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. for pretrial

Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. for final pretrial

March 6 at 12:30 p.m. for trial

