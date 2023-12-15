13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty

On Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on 12 felony charges.
On Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on 12 felony charges.(Huron County Jail)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Fremont police officer who was indicted on Monday for alleged sex crimes involving a minor has pleaded not guilty.

According to court records, on Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on the following charges:

  • Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony
  • Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a fourth-degree felony
  • Three counts of Importuning, a fifth-degree felony
  • Two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony
  • One count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, fourth-degree felony
  • One count of Sexual Battery, a third-degree felony

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Roby in March after receiving reports that he was allegedly sending text messages to a minor.

According to the indictment, Roby allegedly solicited a minor, who was either 16 or 17-years-old, engaged in sexual conduct with the minor and either bought, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one if its participants.

On Dec. 14, Roby appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Roby was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.

Roby is scheduled to reappear in court on:

  • Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. for pretrial
  • Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. for final pretrial
  • March 6 at 12:30 p.m. for trial

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

Mid-weekend showers will lead into a colder and breezy start to next week. Dan Smith has the...
12/15: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live
Revisiting an unsettling favorite... it's Dan and Carl with the copper guillotine at...
Imagine It! - Copper Guillotine - Dec. 16th, 2023