Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Fremont police officer who was indicted on Monday for alleged sex crimes involving a minor has pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, on Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on the following charges:
- Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony
- Three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a fourth-degree felony
- Three counts of Importuning, a fifth-degree felony
- Two counts of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony
- One count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, fourth-degree felony
- One count of Sexual Battery, a third-degree felony
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Roby in March after receiving reports that he was allegedly sending text messages to a minor.
According to the indictment, Roby allegedly solicited a minor, who was either 16 or 17-years-old, engaged in sexual conduct with the minor and either bought, possessed or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one if its participants.
On Dec. 14, Roby appeared in court for his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Roby was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court records.
Roby is scheduled to reappear in court on:
- Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. for pretrial
- Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. for final pretrial
- March 6 at 12:30 p.m. for trial
