I-TEAM: Are Hazmat loads tracked on highways?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - How do we know when hazardous materials are on our roadways?

It’s a question many are asking after that major accident and spill Thursday on I-280 near I-75 in Toledo.

It turns out there is no good tracking.

Toledo Fire and Rescue hazmat crews were at the scene Thursday as they worked on a tractor-trailer with Bonderite C-IC inside. That’s an industrial acid-cleaning liquid that removes mineral deposits.

The owners of the truck are Matrix Trucks out of Illinois.

The 13 Action News checked with the US Environmental Protection Agency and the company is licensed to haul hazardous material. But no agency tracks where and when these loads come through our community or any community.

Lucas County Emergency Management does not get notifications on truckloads. Some of the rail lines will report their hazardous loads.

Ohio EPA doesn’t track the vehicle loads either. They just make sure the company has a registration number with the U.S. EPA and this company does.

As for the US Department of Transportation, the only material requiring a route plan for them is explosives.

That truck driver is a man from Las Vegas and was cited for his load being improperly secured.

