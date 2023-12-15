13abc Marketplace
I-TEAM: The Baby Box

It’s a safe haven for mothers in crisis. The Baby Box is a way to anonymously surrender your newborn child and the first one in Lucas County will be installed.
By WTVG Staff and Christina Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a safe haven for mothers in crisis. The Baby Box is a way to anonymously surrender your newborn child and the first one in Lucas County will be installed soon.

The creator says it’s a way to protect children from being left in places that could be unsafe where they cannot survive.

I-TEAM reporter Christina Williams introduces us to the local firefighter who is making it her mission to get the first box installed and explains why she would like to see the program expand to all fire stations across the area.

You can watch it live on 13abc or at the link here.

