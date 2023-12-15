13abc Marketplace
Italian Bowl to return to Toledo in 2025

The Italian Football League championship game will be played next July
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Italian Bowl is slated to return to Toledo in 2025, event organizers say.

The 43rd Italian Bowl will be held in Ravenna in 2024 and back in Toledo, Ohio, in 2025. The Title Sponsor for the next two Championships is the Regional Growth Partnership.

A draft is planned for the 2025 season so that IFL teams can select an additional overseas player to add to their rosters, according to the news release.

Organizers say the IFL Championship starts on Feb. 24 with the Kick-Off Classic. American fans can watch the game live due to a partnership with BCSN.

