Jewish group discusses anti-Semitism on the last night of Hanukkah

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the last night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo hosted a “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” an event capping off its “Fall into Films Festival.”

The federation showcased the film “Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life,” a documentary about the 2018 tragedy at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed in an antisemitic attack.

“The film is really about allyship and during the darkest times communities can come together and build something beautiful,” said Laura Cherner, the director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.

Cherner was the guest speaker at the event, relaying how the attack on the Tree of Life affected the Pittsburgh community, and how people from across cultures and faiths came together to support one another.

Stephen Rothschild, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo, said this was the third time the federation hosted “Shine a Light on Antisemitism.”

He said that antisemitism affects everyone, as hate only breeds hate.

“The sort of hatred that is antisemitism begins with the Jews but never ends with the Jews. It is a virus and a threat of free people everywhere,” Rothschild said.

The documentary noted that the convicted shooter attacked the Tree of Life after expressing antisemitic and xenophobic statements about the congregation’s program to help immigrants arriving in Pittsburgh.

Even as hate breeds hate, Cherner said that unity and understanding shine a light during dark times as communities band together across faiths, cultures and experiences. She said that’s what happened in Pittsburgh, and it can happen in other places too.

“Listening to one another, being in community together, learning about what other communities are experiencing it’s a wonderful way to be able to connect and be able to support in good times and in bad,” Cherner said.

Pastor Leo Cunningham, the lead pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Toledo, was one of the non-Jewish allies at “Shine a Light on Antisemitism.” He said that his congregation members invited him to come to the event.

“It was really neat to have a group of United Methodists say ‘hey you should come to the synagogue tonight, there’s a film festival, we think it would be good for all of us who are interested to be there,’” Cunningham said.

He said this was the first time he heard about the documentary and enjoyed its message, suggesting that people across faiths use it as a tool for discussion.

Cunningham said the film is a testament to how people can rise in the face of tragedy, saying it is important to learn from one another.

“The only thing that can drive out hate is more love,” Cunningham said.

He said he is looking forward to more community events like this where people can share and learn from one another.

