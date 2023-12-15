Maumee City trash pickup confusion for Homestead Place residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Barbara Hubbell will have lived at Homestead Place in Maumee for 20 years come April 2024. The City of Maumee has taken care of her carted refuse pickup during that time, but that’s about to change.

Residents of Homestead Place received a letter from Republic Services on Dec. 4, stating “it was determined that this address is not considered a residential location eligible for carted refuse pickup, under the city ordinance.

The letter also states impacted residents have until Dec. 30 to decide on their new services, as the carts will be removed on or shortly after that day.

Hubbell also said the city didn’t warn her about this change.

“I pay my taxes, I do everything right and I kinda feel like we are getting kicked in the face for this,” Hubbell said.

In a letter 13 Action News obtained from Hubbell, a Maumee City council member wrote in an email, “I do not disagree that the City could have also sent a letter out to residents with an explanation of the oversight per our residential contract with Republic that has occurred over the years.”

“I decided to call you [13 Action News] because now I’m really angry,” Hubbell said.

Hubbell claimed Homestead Place includes 38 homeowners.

Our crews reached out to the mayor of Maumee’s office, Republic Services and Maumee’s Service Department, but are still waiting to hear back.

“I don’t want to give up on this, I want to see this through to the very end and I want to be able to understand why they think they can get away with this,” Hubbell said.

There is a Maumee City Council meeting Dec. 18 at 6:15 p.m.

