Multi-million dollar expansion plan underway at National Museum of the Great Lakes.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes has been a gateway to the city of Toledo along the banks of the Maumee River since 2014. But it has outgrown the space, so a multi-million dollar expansion plan is underway.

Thousands of people visit the National Museum of the Great Lakes every year. But this year, the numbers have taken a big jump.

“In 2022, we had our highest attendance at about 21,000 visitors. In 2023, we have surged past that number, we are at about 30,000 visitors and that’s just in one year, we’re excited for the growth,” Kate Fineske, the senior director of institutional advancement at the museum said.

Attendance at the National Museum of the Great Lakes has been up significantly this year and a next-door neighbor is a big part of the increase.

“Our visitors are up 46% since the opening of the Glass City MetroPark,” Fineske said. “I thought this would bring momentum, but I never envisioned as much, so suddenly. There’s nowhere to go but grow.”

Work on a 5,000-square-foot expansion is set to start in 2024.

“We’re going to add new permanent exhibit space to connect to the Pilothouse in back. We’re also adding temporary exhibit space and add a Great Lakes Community Education Center,” Fineske said.

Fineske said a recent Destination Toledo study found that many of the visitors to the museum are spending money at other places during their trip.

“Of the guests that come and spend at least one hour in the museum, over 70% are staying in hotels. So we know they are bringing resources, time, money, people and excitement from outside Lucas County,” Fineske said.

The goal is to break ground on the museum expansion in the late spring or early summer. The hope is to then open the new space in the spring of 2025. According to officials with the museum, the price tag for the project is about $6 million.

