Ohio Democrats working to push bills to address gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Democrats say they hope to push a series of bills addressing gun violence in the new year. One of the bills would close a loophole that allows domestic abusers to have access to guns.

Of course, Republicans control both chambers of the legislature, but Senate Democrats call their ideas common sense. They are optimistic that they can make progress on getting them to the governor’s desk in 2024.

They are introducing a couple of bills aimed at incentivizing safe gun storage. They are also laying out a bill to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. The proposal would prohibit someone charged with or convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence from having a gun.

According to officials, it is already a federal law but not a state law. Creating a loophole that lawmakers say could allow abusers to have firearms.

“This legislation, as well as the others that we’ve talked about, will save lives of women, families and law enforcement in Ohio. These are preventative measures we could take that are common sense,” Minority Leader Senator Nickie Antonio said.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans are working on a bill that would block local police from enforcing federal gun laws. It has stalled as it waits for a vote on the House floor.

Democrats say they have worked with various stakeholders as they have crafted the bills from the NRA to Moms Demand Action. They recognize it is a long shot, but say that does not mean it isn’t worth trying.

