RFD: No injuries in Rossford apartment complex fire, number of displaced residents unknown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple area fire departments responded to a Rossford apartment complex Friday afternoon to put out a fire.

On Dec. 15, around 1:15 p.m., Rossford, Lake, Northwood and Perrysburg Township fire departments responded to a Rossford apartment complex on Rossway Avenue for reports of a fire.

According to RPD, maintenance was doing work at the apartment complex when they saw flames in a bedroom of a bottom floor apartment. One of the maintenance workers broke out the window to try to get access which allowed the flames to get out. The flames then went up the side of the building and caused exterior damage to the two apartments above.

Officials say there was smoke throughout the building and one person was rescued from a third floor balcony. That person, and two others, were evaluated on scene after being exposed to the smoke and none were transported to a hospital.

At this time, the Rossford Fire Chief says he is unsure how many people will be displaced.

