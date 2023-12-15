13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

RFD: No injuries in Rossford apartment complex fire, number of displaced residents unknown

Maintenance was doing work at the apartment complex when they saw flames in a bedroom of a...
Maintenance was doing work at the apartment complex when they saw flames in a bedroom of a bottom floor apartment.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple area fire departments responded to a Rossford apartment complex Friday afternoon to put out a fire.

On Dec. 15, around 1:15 p.m., Rossford, Lake, Northwood and Perrysburg Township fire departments responded to a Rossford apartment complex on Rossway Avenue for reports of a fire.

According to RPD, maintenance was doing work at the apartment complex when they saw flames in a bedroom of a bottom floor apartment. One of the maintenance workers broke out the window to try to get access which allowed the flames to get out. The flames then went up the side of the building and caused exterior damage to the two apartments above.

Officials say there was smoke throughout the building and one person was rescued from a third floor balcony. That person, and two others, were evaluated on scene after being exposed to the smoke and none were transported to a hospital.

At this time, the Rossford Fire Chief says he is unsure how many people will be displaced.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

On Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on 12 felony charges.
Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty
Mid-weekend showers will lead into a colder and breezy start to next week. Dan Smith has the...
12/15: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live