Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer, takes center stage in Rudolph

The Rudolph Post Office has been offering the cancellation stamp, in honor of the famous reindeer for decades.
By JD Pooley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUDOLPH, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the sound and rhythm of the Christmas spirit in the tiny village of Rudolph each December.

That famous, red-nosed reindeer cancelation stamp, being placed on thousands of holiday cards.

“Oh, I do, yes, I do, Christmas is my favorite time of year. Send me stuff through the mail to get canceled, it’s like Christmas every day because I get to open it up and see what’s there, where it’s from. Yeah, I do, I enjoy it,” said postal worker Charlotte Lamb while stamping envelopes in the back room of the post office.

The Rudolph post office has been offering the cancellation stamp, in honor of the famous reindeer for decades.

“So, every year people will just bring all their Christmas cards here to get a Rudolph cancelation on their stamp, it’s a small act of service we do but it makes such a big impact,” Kristyne Long, a customer service supervisor for the United States Postal Service said.

That small act of service will see around 80,000 pieces of mail get stamped each year in the small village post office.

“So, we take volunteers throughout the post office, other post masters, supervisors, whoever has free time to come down and help stamp,” Long said. “Like I said, because we have so many trays to go through every day, and we got to make sure they get out the same day they arrive.”

Long said this time of year the tiny village of around 500 residents will see visitors from all over.

“It’s just the joy that it’s coming from reindeer station in Rudolph. So, just that little magic of something coming from the North Pole they believe. Just adding a little magic into the Christmas spirit,” Long said.

Long said if you bring your cards to the Rudolph post office by December 23, officials will still have time to place that famous cancellation stamp on them.

