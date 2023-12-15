13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made

A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.
A display by the Satanic Temple of Iowa is shown before it was damaged.(Source: KCCI/CNN)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had been significantly damaged.

Before it was damaged, the controversial display, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called “objectionable,” featured a ram’s head covered with mirrors on a mannequin.

Organizers say it’s a symbol of their right to religious freedom.

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State Capitol was torn down. (Source: CNN)

Michael Cassidy, 35, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, KCCI reported. He has since been released.

The Satanic Temple of Iowa posted on their Facebook page: “This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

Satanic Temple co-founder Lucien Greaves reacts after a Satanic display at the Iowa State...
Satanic Temple co-founder discusses torn-down display
The remnants of a crashed plane are seen on Interstate 26 in Asheville, North Carolina, on...
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry hails court victory as ‘great day for truth’ after judge finds tabloid hacked his phone
Geminid Meteor Shower Peak - Spacing Out - December 14th 2023
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking Your Christmas Forecast, and Answering Your Questions Live