‘Shop Small, Win Big’ contest underway in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The ‘Shop Small, Win Big’ contest is underway in Tiffin. One lucky winner will take home $500.

“It’s our local businesses that are always the ones supporting your local sports teams, the non-profit organizations, fundraisers when someone unfortunately gets an illness. The first people to always step up in this community are our locally owned businesses,” Aaron Montz, president of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership said.

Montz, who’s partnering with the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce, is promoting locally-owned businesses during the holiday season and beyond.

“Get people to go in and shop at our local businesses and at the same time enter for a chance to win the $500 that was donated by these two anonymous donors,” Montz said.

Montz explains how the contest, which starts today, Friday, Dec. 15, works.

“Every person who shops at a local Tiffin merchant who’s participating in the contest, they can fill out per purchase one ticket per day per business,” Montz said. “So, if you are shopping at ten different retailers in Tiffin, you can fill out ten tickets that day. So that’s what the beauty of the contest is. You may have a hundred entries yourself if you are doing a lot of local shopping.”

Entries will accumulate through Jan. 31, with a winner being chosen on Feb. 9.

