13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Teacher allegedly threatened to behead Muslim student

Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.
Benjamin Reese was arrested on Dec. 8 and records show he has since bonded out of jail.(SHERIFF CULLEN TALTON)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia middle school teacher is facing terroristic threats charges after authorities say he threatened to behead a Muslim student.

Fifty-one-year-old Benjamin Reese, a seventh grade teacher at Warner Robins Middle School, was arrested last week.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her.

The incident report lists more than 20 witnesses.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

The Houston County School District said in a statement that all employees are required to adhere to an educator’s code of ethics. A violation or accusation would prompt an investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

City leaders addressed a recent string of fatal crashes resulting from police pursuits in...
TPD chief discusses high-speed pursuit policies with community
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry wins phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher, awarded 140,000 pounds
FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Her 6-year-old son shot his teacher, now a Virginia woman faces sentencing for child neglect
The Italian Football League championship game will be played next July
Italian Bowl to return to Toledo in 2025