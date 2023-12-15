Toledo water rates set to increase; sewer rates may follow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents might see higher water bills as we get into 2024.

A final discussion on that idea was held on Thursday. The issue is that Toledo rates have been pretty low for decades. This has meant those rates haven’t kept up with the need for things like maintenance and improvements.

Nearly half a billion dollars have gone into Toledo’s Collins Park water treatment plant but more work is still needed, which includes replacing the raw water main line. That’s part of what the rate increase will fund.

That rate increase will be 10% percent for just the water portion of the bill for the next three years. That increase will be 6% through 2028.

Toledo helped form the regional water commission in the last few years. With that, previous surcharges to other communities were removed. This means Toledo rates will be going up. But the flip side is that those communities agreed to stay with Toledo Water for 40 more years.

“Approximately half of our water revenue comes from outside communities. Just imagine had we not renewed those contracts and we lost all those customers what that burden would have been on Toledoans,” Ed Moore, Toledo’s Director of Public Utilities said.

While this increase won’t be pleasant, more is probably on the way. Toledo’s wastewater plant needs hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs, meaning sewer bill increases. City officials hope to spread that over 15-20 years.

“The community has supported us incredibly well since 2014, our do not drink advisory, we’ve had the opportunity to build a lot of things. Now we have to address the sewer side,” Moore said.

The city council is not expected to have any further discussion, a vote will probably happen on Tuesday. Those new water rates would take effect for bills beginning in January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.