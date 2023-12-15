Toledoans seeing less December snow than in the past

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Does it feel like December just isn’t as wintry as it used to be?

The data does match the perception: Toledo, Ohio averages much less snow in December than it used to.

Over the past 70 years, the average amount of December snow has decreased by 33%. This trend has been observed across much of the contiguous United States as well, and it’s making white Christmases less common too. It’s all part a pattern that’s being observed around the globe.

“That has to do with heat that is additional over the long-term average in the Pacific,” Dr. Todd Crail of the University of Toledo’s Department of Environmental Sciences said. “It shapes how our jet stream is running, and it has moved it further and further north, and that keeps us a lot drier and warmer.”

El Nino is certainly a big factor this winter season, and so is the polar vortex. That term became popular during the winter of 2013 and 2014, but that was because it was particularly weak that winter. When it’s strong, it’s shaped like a circle around the Arctic that contains the cold air. Then, if it weakens, it takes on a more oblong shape and colder air can escape further south. That weakening process has been slower to develop in recent winters.

“That’s why we get these late snows too, because there’s going to be cold air, and you’re mixing cold air with moisture,” Dr. Crail said. “That goes through March and April as the polar vortex begins to break up.”

Now, all that being said, big snowstorms and snowy winters are still possible in the future. However, as temperatures continue to rise globally, backloaded winters and less snowy Decembers will likely become more of the norm.

“As there’s more heat trapped in the oceans during the northern summer, we can only expect to see more of those patterns happening,” Dr. Crail said.

