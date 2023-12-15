13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD chief discusses high-speed pursuit policies with community

City leaders addressed a recent string of fatal crashes resulting from police pursuits in Toledo Thursday night.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police departments nationwide, including Toledo, discussing a possible increase in high-speed pursuits.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle recently addressed the community on local pursuit policy.

“The reality is, we’d be derelict in our duty if we didn’t at least try to stop and apprehend the person.”

He says there are several restrictions when it comes to chases, including territory limits, and the number of officers that are allowed to be involved.

He also says a supervisor monitors every pursuit. That person is in charge of weighing the risks vs. the benefits.

Troendle says TPD’s current policy is recognized nationally, and reviewed every year by an outside agency.

According to Troendle, pursuits are necessary in Toledo right now, at least until they can find something safer and more efficient.

“I wish there was a way to stop innocent people from being injured, I truly do,” said Troendle. “At this day and age you would think technology would catch up enough that there would be better ways to do it. We’ve looked at products, we’ve looked at different things trying to figure out, is there some kind of electronic mechanism we can use.”

Troendle says the department doesn’t plan on changing its policy any time soon, but wants the community to be informed on what the current policy is.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

The Italian Football League championship game will be played next July
Italian Bowl to return to Toledo in 2025
Italian Bowl to return to Toledo in 2025
Italian Bowl to return to Toledo in 2025
The ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South is closed Thursday afternoon for a semi rollover crash...
I-280 reopens after hazardous material semi crash closes ramp from I-75 S
December 15th Weather Forecast