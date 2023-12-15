TPD chief discusses high-speed pursuit policies with community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police departments nationwide, including Toledo, discussing a possible increase in high-speed pursuits.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle recently addressed the community on local pursuit policy.

“The reality is, we’d be derelict in our duty if we didn’t at least try to stop and apprehend the person.”

He says there are several restrictions when it comes to chases, including territory limits, and the number of officers that are allowed to be involved.

He also says a supervisor monitors every pursuit. That person is in charge of weighing the risks vs. the benefits.

Troendle says TPD’s current policy is recognized nationally, and reviewed every year by an outside agency.

According to Troendle, pursuits are necessary in Toledo right now, at least until they can find something safer and more efficient.

“I wish there was a way to stop innocent people from being injured, I truly do,” said Troendle. “At this day and age you would think technology would catch up enough that there would be better ways to do it. We’ve looked at products, we’ve looked at different things trying to figure out, is there some kind of electronic mechanism we can use.”

Troendle says the department doesn’t plan on changing its policy any time soon, but wants the community to be informed on what the current policy is.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.