Traffic changes coming to I-475N Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic changes will be coming to part of I-475 Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from the Maumee River to Airport Highway.

Crews will be making a traffic switch onto the newly constructed lanes. Meaning, that northbound on and off ramps in that zone will close periodically. The traffic changes will continue through 5 p.m. Saturday.

“So really the biggest suggestion we have is that if you have an alternate route you can take this weekend, that would be a great idea. If you’re going northbound, take that alternate route,” Kelsie Hoagland, the public information officer with ODOT District 2 said.

Southbound lanes of I-475 will not be impacted by any closures until Jan. 5.

At that time, there will be some ramp closings as well.

ODOT officials say the widening project is going smoothly and is on pace to be finished by December 2024.

