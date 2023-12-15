WATCH LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: December 15, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bomb threats at Ohio schools, an EV battery parts plant coming to Toledo, Metroparks Toledo’s first K9 Ranger and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- TPD: September shooting victim dies, suspect now facing murder charge
- Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo
- Ohio bill banning transgender student athletes, gender-affirming care for minors heads to governor’s desk
- No changes made to Ohio’s marijuana law
- Hazardous material semi crash closes ramp to I-280 S from I-75 S
- TPD: All county libraries searched after false bomb report
- Bomb threat hoax made toward multiple schools throughout Ohio
- Check washing scammer steals $9,000 from person donating to charity
- Start High School Basketball Coach accused of counterfeiting check meant for hospital
- Layoffs to continue at Toledo Propulsion Systems, EV drive production pushed back
- Man sentenced for lighting woman on fire in Toledo
- One killed, one injured after pickup truck crashes into hospital in Fostoria
- Bryan church charged with zoning violations for housing homeless
- Traffic changes coming to I-475N Saturday
- Metroparks Toledo introduces new K9 Ranger
- Become an Eclipse Ambassador with Imagination Station
- Salvation Army to match cash donations on Saturday
- 13th annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive collects more than 27,000 donations for kids in need
