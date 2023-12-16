12/16: Erin's Saturday Forecast

Temperatures today climb back to the 50s one more time before clouds increase into the afternoon and evening. Showers start overnight into Sunday and continue through the early afternoon, so the evening is looking cloudy but more dry. Temperatures tomorrow only hit the upper 40s. On the other side of the showers, we are tracking some isolated rain showers on Monday with gusty conditions, but then sunshine and quiet weather returns for the greater part of the work week.

