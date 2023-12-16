88-year-old killed in Allen County crash Friday

ALLEN Co., Ohio (WTVG) - An 88-year-old Prudenville, Michigan, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen County Friday afternoon.

According to officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred Friday around 3:45 p.m. on I-75 in Richland Township.

According to a press release from OSHP, Russell Norman, 88, was driving south on I-75 when he drove off the side of the road, striking a ditch and a tree. Norman was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

