88-year-old killed in Allen County crash Friday
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALLEN Co., Ohio (WTVG) - An 88-year-old Prudenville, Michigan, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allen County Friday afternoon.
According to officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred Friday around 3:45 p.m. on I-75 in Richland Township.
According to a press release from OSHP, Russell Norman, 88, was driving south on I-75 when he drove off the side of the road, striking a ditch and a tree. Norman was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.