An unnerving trend: Theives targeting delivery trucks

One local driver told 13 Action News that she fears for her life now while leaving for work.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a frightening trend popping up all over the country. Thieves are targeting delivery drivers for the packages piled up in their vehicles.

Some local drivers tell us the job is becoming too much to handle.

“Just to know that one of them could possibly get killed out here is super duper scary,” said local driver McKayla Woerner.

Woerner says a close call with possible robbers last week has her more on edge than ever.

“I had three individuals who ran in front of my van. They tried to get me to stop. I kind of like went around them, went down the street, I stopped at the house that I was going to deliver to and I looked in my mirrors and saw them sprinting towards the van,” Woerner said.

She was thankfully able to get away, but on Thursday, another delivery driver in Toledo was not as lucky.

According to scanner traffic, three individuals, possibly in their early twenties were chasing an Amazon driver with a gun and took the driver’s cell phone from his vehicle.

13 Action News is still waiting to hear back from police for more information on the driver and suspects.

Woerner says her head is constantly on a swivel, urging the community to look out for delivery people.

“Just changes you. Once that kind of stuff happens to you it definitely changes how much you enjoy this job,” said Woerner. “Whether it’s Fed-Ex, UPS, USPS. Amazon, whoever it is, just stay safe, even pizza drivers, Door Dash, Instacart, all of those drivers, we’re all at risk.”

She leaves advice for fellow drivers nationwide and locally, “They can steal your stuff, but you cannot get back your life.”

As a consumer, if you are wondering what you should do if your package gets stolen, it depends on what carrier you go through.

Below is a list of some of the most popular carriers with links to guide you:

-Amazon

-Fed-Ex

-USPS

-UPS

