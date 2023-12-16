Dog waits 3 years to be adopted from Northeast Ohio shelter

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Charlie has spent most of his life hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you to adopt him from the The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project shelter.

The 7-year-old hound mix was transferred to The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project shelter in Brookfield Township from another shelter in South Carolina.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project brought him to their shelter to give him another chance at life after he tested positive for heartworms.

Unfortunately, the cost of treatment is expensive, which is why heartworm-positive dogs are more likely to be euthanized.

“Our mission is to promote animal welfare through education and by providing care and temporary placement for heartworm positive and emergency medical-needs dogs to give each dog a second chance at a positive outcome,” founder Jason Cooke stated.

Once the heartworm-positive dogs are successfully treated and cured, they are put up for adoption.

While the organization helped save Charlie’s life, he’s spent nearly his whole life in a shelter - half of which at The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

He has already spent the last three holiday seasons at the Trumbull County shelter, which is why The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project hopes he’ll be home for Christmas.

But don’t leave any cookies for Santa or reindeer treats out by the tree on Christmas Eve...

Not only will Charlie steal your heart, he will also try to steal your food.

Tipping the scales at 103 pounds, this precious pup has earned the nickname “Milk-Bone Charlie.”

Cooke admitted that the mischievous Milk-Bone Charlie was caught on numerous occasions reaching his paw into his neighbor’s kennel to take their treats.

Since Charlie was returned to the shelter once because he showed food aggression, he is in need of a family without children who is willing to work with him on his issues.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said aside from that, Charlie is a happy-go-lucky good boy who keeps a clean kennel.

While he does like walks (which he needs more of), Charlie would be happy to lounge in the sun all day or take a snooze on a comfy couch.

Cooke said Charlie is not bothered by other dogs, but he would need to be tested with any current cats and dogs a perspective adopter my already have.

If you want to open your hearts to the joy of adoption by giving the gift of a “fur-ever” home this holiday season, here is the link to adopt Charlie, as well as all the other adoptable dogs waiting for you at the shelter:

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is located at 384 Collar Price Rd. SE in Brookfield Township.

Call 234-855-5847 with questions.

