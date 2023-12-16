13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Mayim Bialik not returning as co-host of syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the...
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik posted to her social media accounts Friday that she will not be returning as co-host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!”

Bialik said she had been informed by Sony, the company that owns the popular game show, that she would no longer be hosting.

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she wrote.

Bialik had decided not to host the last week of the show’s 39th season earlier this year in solidarity with those taking part in the strikes in the entertainment industry, which have since been resolved. She has not been seen on the show since.

Her co-host, Ken Jennings, took over full-time hosting duties on both the syndicated and primetime versions of the show. Bialik did not address whether she would be returning to the latter.

Both Bialik and Jennings have been nominated for an Emmy award for their hosting.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
The City of Toledo announced Mobis will open a battery parts plant at the site of the old...
Electric vehicle battery parts plant coming to Toledo

Latest News

A bill was introduced this week that would require state and local fire officials to accept an...
New bill introduced to help food truck owners
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
‘Spread a little goodwill’: Local veterans’ get stockings from Santa Claus
The ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South is closed Thursday afternoon for a semi rollover crash...
I-TEAM: Are Hazmat loads tracked on highways?