New bill introduced to help food truck owners

A bill was introduced this week that would require state and local fire officials to accept an inspector or permit from another jurisdiction on food trucks.
By Jada Respress
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson is advocating for food truck owners to make it easier to run their businesses. Food truck owners have to take extra steps every time they come to a new city even if it’s minutes away but that could change soon.

Darryl Robinson is the co-owner of the SmashDawgz food truck. He operates it in various cities in Northwest Ohio. One problem: he has to get a fire inspection in every city he operates in according to the Ohio Revised Code.

“I believe last year we got inspected by 12 or 14 different firehouses,” Robinson said.

Senator Hicks-Hudson introduced a bill this week that would require state and local fire officials to accept an inspector or permit from another jurisdiction on food trucks.

She says she spoke with several food truck owners who have the same story as Robinson.

“The small business owners who are trying to make a living and going out it’s an unnecessary burden,” Senator Hicks-Hudson said.

13 Action News spoke with a representative from the Toledo Fire Department who says there have been 126 inspections this year. A spokesperson from the Lucas County Health Department who supports the bill said the inspections are very thorough.

“We don’t just walk by these mobiles and say hey they look great it does take a lot of work for these inspectors to go in and these mobile operators have to put a lot of work inside these trucks to get them from location to location to location,” Lucas County Health Director of Environmental Health Jennifer Gottschalk said.

Robinson thinks the bill is a fantastic idea and hopes it’s passed.

“It’s a good chance for us to get everybody on the same page and have some consistency and coordination between the state and/or counties and us,” Robinson said.

Senator Hicks-Hudson hopes to have the bill passed by the end of next year.

