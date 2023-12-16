One injured in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was seriously injured Friday night after crashing into a tree near Anthony Wayne Trail.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday night on Anthony Wayne Trail near the Toledo Zoo.

According to officials on the scene, one person was taken to the hospital after the crash. Officials say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

