13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

One injured in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo

Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was seriously injured Friday night after crashing into a tree near Anthony Wayne Trail.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Friday night on Anthony Wayne Trail near the Toledo Zoo.

According to officials on the scene, one person was taken to the hospital after the crash. Officials say there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law

Latest News

On Dec. 11, Cage Roby, 25, was indicted on 12 felony charges.
Former Fremont police officer indicted on alleged sex crimes involving a minor pleads not guilty
A bill was introduced this week that would require state and local fire officials to accept an...
New bill introduced to help food truck owners
Charlie has spent most of his life hoping to find his “furever” home, and he’s waiting for you...
Dog waits 3 years to be adopted from Northeast Ohio shelter
The ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South is closed Thursday afternoon for a semi rollover crash...
I-TEAM: Are Hazmat loads tracked on highways?