13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening after a crash in Henry County.

According to officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 10A and Twp. Road E in Marion Township. Officials say a pickup truck driven by a 68-year-old man did not stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by Annissah Franz, 19.

The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were both flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries. Franz was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Text that says 'School threats' on a background with police lights
Threats targeting schools across Ohio deemed non-credible, districts say
Fatal crash
Bond set for woman charged in Fremont Pike crash that killed two
The program was developed to improve access to affordable housing across the state.
DeWine announces new $150 million Welcome Home Ohio program
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Jeep employees learn of mass layoffs just over one month after UAW strike ends
Some lawmakers were pushing to make changes to the law but they are going home for the year...
No changes made to Ohio's marijuana law

Latest News

Firefighters with TFRD respond to house fire on Harding Drive
TFRD crews battle house fire on Harding Drive
One local driver told 13 Action News that she fears for her life now while leaving for work.
An unnerving trend: Theives targeting delivery trucks
The mayor of Rossford unveiled plans to the city council for a full-time fire department.
Rossford unveils plans to move to full-time staffing
Car crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo
One killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail near Toledo Zoo