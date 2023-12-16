One killed, two injured in Henry Co. crash Friday

HENRY Co., Ohio (WTVG) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening after a crash in Henry County.

According to officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 10A and Twp. Road E in Marion Township. Officials say a pickup truck driven by a 68-year-old man did not stop at a stop sign and struck a car driven by Annissah Franz, 19.

The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were both flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries. Franz was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.