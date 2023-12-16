Rossford unveils plans to move to full-time staffing

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford Fire Department and the mayor of Rossford agree that the part-time volunteer fire department model isn’t cutting it anymore.

The mayor unveiled three potential plans to Rossford City Council for the department to go full-time. The council will decide which plan to choose: contracting Perrysburg Township Fire Department to take over the department, creating a new district or a co-op with neighboring communities, or having Rossford go full-time as is.

Lt. Chris Segura is a volunteer firefighter and the union representative at the Rossford Fire Department. He said he was disheartened to learn that the mayor’s preferred plan was contracting Perrysburg Township Fire Department for fire services, which he found out could potentially leave Rossford firefighters out of a job.

The plans were unveiled during an executive meeting with city council members using a study that was conducted over two years. That executive meeting was closed to the public and Segura said he found out what the three options were from the fire chief.

During the public comment section of the city council meeting, Segura asked Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III what would happen to the firefighters in Rossford if Perrysburg Township was contracted.

“I asked for myself and the firefighters that were behind me if we were going to be out of a job and he said we could be, we could very well be out of a job,” Segura said.

Mayor MacKinnon III said that the Perrysburg Township Fire Department would have to hire more staff if the contract option was approved, and members of the Rossford Fire Department could be hired in those new positions.

“There are some firemen and firewomen that will have an opportunity to join this entity that’s going full-time,” MacKinnon III said.

He said that it is still up to the city council to decide which plan to choose, and he hopes that a decision will come soon.

“It’s our number one priority. There’s nothing more important right now in the City of Rossford than getting that done,” MacKinnon III said.

Rossford Fire Chief Josh Drouard said that staffing has been a problem for the Rossford Fire Department and fire departments nationwide.

“Staffing paid on call, part-time fire departments is very difficult to manage in this time,” Drouard said.

He said that he is prepared to move forward with any of the three options, but noted that if Perrysburg Township contracts with Rossford, his job could be in jeopardy.

“Ultimately, it affects everyone including myself, because I’m a part of this department too,” Drouard said, noting that he isn’t sure if Perrysburg Township’s department will need another fire chief.

However, he said that having a full-time department is the most important thing.

“I’m clearly on the record stating I don’t care what option we choose, but it’s going to be better for the citizens in the end and that’s what counts,” Drouard said.

Segura said that he was not involved in the study and was not asked for input in choosing any of the options, although he asked to meet with the mayor. He said he hadn’t seen the study or the official plans.

“I feel like I’ve asked for transparency with the mayor, and I don’t feel like that’s happened,” Segura said.

He hopes to meet with the city council before they make their decision. The next council meeting is set for Jan. 8, and it is the first opportunity for the council to potentially move forward with one of the options.

No matter what option is chosen, Mayor MacKinnon said that the Rossford Fire Station won’t go away.

“We will man that station 24/7, 365 days a year,” MacKinnon said.

