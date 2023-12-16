TFRD crews battle house fire on Harding Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire on Harding Drive Friday night.

According to officials on the scene, no one was injured in the fire. Officials say there was an older woman in the house at the time of the fire but she got out unharmed.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m. that the fire was down to some smoldering spots but nothing more. No damage was done to any neighboring houses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.