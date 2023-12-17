12/16: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Rain arriving after midnight with lows in the mid-40s. SUNDAY: Steady morning rain, followed by on/off afternoon showers and highs in the upper 40s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers are possible with lows in the mid-30s. MONDAY: Temps will fall from the upper 30s in the morning to the low 30s at dinnertime. It’ll also be windy out of the northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Snow showers will develop by lunchtime and continue through the afternoon and evening. They may be heavy at times, and a dusting is possible. There may be higher amounts towards Norwalk and Hillsdale. EXTENDED: Sunny but cold Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s. Partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Some light rain is possible from Friday PM into Saturday with highs in the mid-40s on both days. Mostly cloudy and looking dry for Christmas Eve with highs near 50. Christmas Day is looking much warmer than last year with highs in the low 50s and a 40% chance of rain.

