12/17: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Rain showers into snow showers, with a brief break
Rain showers to snow showers - we are watching the transition Monday afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Today: Rain showers continue through the early afternoon, only an additional quarter inch will be seen. Dry in the evening. Temps in the upper 40s. Tonight: Cloudy and not too cold with temps in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow: Isolated rain showers to start, isolated snow showers to finish. Right now, the transitional period looks like lunchtime with temperatures nearing the freezing point and dropping through the afternoon. Expect a dusting on the grass, higher level surfaces, and rooftops. Temps in the mid-30s and dropping. Wind gusts up to 35-40 mph from the NW is ushering that cold air in rather quickly. Expect some slick spots in some shallow puddles Monday evening. With the heavy (at times) isolated snow showers and the gusty winds, reduced visibility during afternoon commute is impactful. Extended: Tuesday is much colder (back to normal) with daytime highs in the mid-30s and lots of sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday – temps stairstep back to the mid-40s. FIRST ALERT on a weekend system… timing is currently Friday evening into Saturday but of course there’s still plenty of time between now and then.

